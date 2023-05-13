Bring an umbrella: Austin FC's Saturday match expected to have heavy rainfall

Heavy rain Saturday could impact the style of play on the pitch

AUSTIN, Texas — With Saturday's heavy rain causing an increasing flooding concern - mainly along and west of Interstate 35 - how is that going to affect Austin FC's home match against in-state rival FC Dallas?

With heavy rain in the forecast throughout the match, it could cause a very slippery pitch. The ball will be able to glide better on the wetter surface, which will make it harder to dribble and pass.

Footing could become an issue as well, with regular cleats providing inefficient traction for players. This could create a recipe for slips that could result in an injury, but it could result in a goal for the other team.

In these cases, Major League Soccer (MLS) reserves the right to postpone any match due to "unplayable field conditions."

However, the club's website states the following in regard to playing at Q2 Stadium during the rain:

"All soccer matches and other events at Q2 Stadium are rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, check Q2 Stadium social media channels for the latest information. Q2 Stadium will notify all attendees if weather requires attendees to take steps to minimize risks."

If the game is still played, players may switch to "firm-ground" cleats to help with traction in these conditions, such as the Adidas Predator Edge 4 or the Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly, as a way to minimize the risk of slipping on the wet pitch.

Fans may also be affected by the wet weather on Saturday. Due to the impending inclement weather, many fans may choose to stay at home and watch the game. According to SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket prices, which usually range from $75-$80, have plummeted to $45 as of Wednesday morning as a result.

However, for fans who do decide to attend the game, the majority of the seats at Q2 Stadium are covered - meaning that there should be a dry experience for most of those wishing to attend. Umbrellas are allowed, but a full list of prohibited items at Q2 can be found on the website under "prohibited items list."

While the Central Texas region is expecting heavy rain for Saturday's match against FC Dallas, Wednesday night's US Open Cup match against New Mexico United should be dry with temps at kickoff in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

