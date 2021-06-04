Austin FC Mascot of Match: Meet Marmalade

Marmalade is a 9-year-old pit bull/boxer mix. APA! says she is loving, snuggly, playful and loves giving kisses!

AUSTIN, Texas — For every home match this season, Austin FC will feature a dog available for adoption through Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) as its "Mascot of the Match."

The club announced that the mascot for the match on July 22 against Seattle Sounders FC would be Marmalade, a 9-year-old pit bull-boxer mix. According to her profile on Austin Pets Alive!, Marmalade is loving, snuggly, playful and loves giving kisses!

APA! says she is the perfect balance between active and couch potato.

"She is amazingly energetic for her age, and she loves walks, running laps around her yard, and playing with squeaky toys and her Jolly Egg," the APA! profile says.

We think this sweet pup will be your jam. 🍯 Come meet Marmalade, Thursday's Honorary Mascot of the Match, available for adoption through our friends at @austinpetsalive. 🐾 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 20, 2021

Marmalade is house trained and would "do great with older kids, possibly eight and older, or younger children who know to respect a dog's space when they are eating."

The partnership between Austin FC and APA! has already led to an adoption. In fact, the organizations announced this week that one of the previous mascots, Candy, was adopted. Read more about the mascot partnership here.