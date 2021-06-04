Hello, puppers! | Austin FC announces Austin Pets Alive! dogs as club's honorary mascots

A dog available for adoption will be Austin FC's honorary mascot at every home match throughout the 2021 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a copy of highlights from Austin FC's La Copita preseason matchup against Houston Dynamo, courtesy of Austin FC.

Austinites, say hello to your honorary, adorable Austin FC mascots: local dogs available for adoption.

Austin FC announced its mascot partnership with Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) Tuesday, where dogs eligible for adoption will be showcased as the club's mascot during home games of the 2021 season.

“Austin FC’s partnership with APA! is unique in sports yet incredibly authentic in Austin,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “By featuring APA! dogs as honorary mascots at Austin FC home matches, our Club and supporters can help at-risk dogs in Austin by introducing them to our dog-loving community.”

The announcement came amid a media tour of Q2 Stadium in North Austin. The club announced the partnership just over a week-and-a-half prior to their inaugural regular-season matchup against LAFC on April 17.

In honor of ATX's pet-loving community, we're teaming up with @austinpetsalive! 🐾



A dog available for adoption will be our honorary mascot at every home match throughout the 2021 season. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 6, 2021

In support of finding loving homes for adoptable pets available through APA!, Austin FC will provide additional exposure for the featured pets through social media outreach and in-venue activations during each match at Q2 Stadium, including the participation of a dog within the pre-match activations that occur shortly before kickoff of each match, the club said in a press release.

In building the team brand, Austin FC released its logo in 2018, which features the "Treaty Oak" with 11 leaves on the logo to represent eleven players, green representing how vibrant the city is and two intertwined live oaks represent the city and the club. Here's a deeper look into Austin FC's badge.

Austin FC will host a watch party for the club's first-ever game, which is being played on the road in Los Angeles. The watch party is at The Long Center for Performing Arts in South Austin, but tickets for the event sold out within the hour of the announcement. Fans will be allowed to enter at 3 p.m., 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Austin FC will play on the road for its first seven games of the season before holding the home opener versus the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19.

For a look at the full 2021 schedule, click here.