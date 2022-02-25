Austin FC teams with local artists to unveil stadium murals, merch and more

Austin FC is partnering with local artists for the second year in a row to create murals and gameday posters that will live in the stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC on Friday revealed a mural by local artist Fabian Rey as a part of the ATXFC Artist Initiative, which enables artists to create original art pieces in and around Q2 Stadium. Last year, over 17 local artists participated in the initiative making murals, game day posters and other art.

Rey's mural will be on display adjacent to The Zebra Gate at the northeast corner of the stadium until mid-summer. After that, another artist will design and paint a mural to live there for the rest of the season.

“The intersection between Austin FC and the local arts community is very strong,” said Austin FC VP of Community Impact Kaitlin Mauro. “As someone with a deep connection to soccer and to our Club, Fabian is the perfect fit to launch our 2022 mural series with a piece that will undoubtedly communicate the energy and passion our supporters bring each match.”

Rey is a familiar artist around the Austin area. His portfolio includes numerous murals for businesses, clubs and restaurants, paintings and street photography.

“It has been a fantastic experience creating artwork inspired by the Club and the City of Austin,” said Rey. “Just like Austin, Austin FC is different. Their approach to the game is real and honest. They are building the Club image around local talent driven by community love, and I can’t wait to show the mural that we created together for our Austin fans.”

In 2021, Rey created the Austin FC drum, which Austin FC players hit during the game to engage with the crowd, as well as a vibrant match day poster that fans could purchase.

This year, Austin FC will commission five artists to create match day posters for each of the Club’s 17 MLS home matches. The poster series is inspired by the Austin music scene and integrates a concert poster feel.

“With music at the core of the cultural heartbeat of Austin, our match day posters pay homage to the thousands of shows that are played in Austin each year, and we are thrilled to work with such a talented group of Austin designers who will each bring their own unique style to the project,” said Mauro.

Posters will be printed and available in limited quantity on match days as well as on Austin FC social media.