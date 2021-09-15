Austin FC falls to LAFC for third time this season

The club will face San Jose Earthquakes next on Saturday, Sept. 18. This will be the second matchup between the Verde and Earthquakes this season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fell to LAFC for the third time this season and second time in Austin. LAFC defeated Austin FC 2-1 in the highly-contested, fiery third matchup.

Austin FC came out firing with a goal by Sebastian Driussi in the 2nd minute, but the goal was disallowed by VAR (video assistant referee) for an offside call.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made his 100th save in the loss. Stuver's save kept the score deadlocked 0-0 going into halftime. LAFC outshot Austin FC 8 (1 on goal) to 3 (0 on goal) in the first half, but the Verde controlled the possession battle 51% to 49%.

In the 57th minute, LAFC was awarded a penalty kick by VAR off of a cross that hit the elbow of Diego Fagundez in the 18-yard box, and Cristian Arango finished the penalty.

#LAFC awarded a PK by VAR after a cross hits @DiegolFagundez on the elbow in the 18. Tough call for #AustinFC#VERDE down 1-0 pic.twitter.com/uNV7Sw0AmW — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 16, 2021

Fagundez paid back the Verde, however, with a goal of his own in the 67th minute to tie the match up at 1-1. Fagundez was later relieved in the 75th minute by Jon Gallagher.

GOAL #AustinFC! Fantastic build up pass by the team captain Alex Ring, Cecilio hits the post, but @DiegolFagundez follows up the shot in the box to tie the match, 1-1. #VERDE pic.twitter.com/PTcKMOMDdV — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 16, 2021

Moments later, Austin FC had a breakaway in the 76th minute that barely rolled wide of the goal. After a turnover in the midfield by Pereira, Daniel Musovski gave LAFC the lead once again in the 81st minute.

A turnover in the midfield by Danny Pereira leads to #LAFC 2nd goal of the night. 2-1 #VERDE down with time ticking down in this match. pic.twitter.com/bvPnMIt4KE — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 16, 2021

Austin FC Senegalese center forward Moussa Djitee was subbed on in the 86th minute. A long pass from Ring toward Djitte in the box led to a near goal from Redes, but his shot sailed wide left of the backside post.

With the loss, Austin FC remain in last place in the Western Conference with 19 points through 24 matches.

The club will face San Jose Earthquakes next on Saturday, Sept. 18. This will be the second matchup between the Verde and Earthquakes this season. Austin FC and San Jose tied in a scoreless draw in the home opener at Q2 Stadium in June.