Austin FC vs. LAFC: Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will kick off its 13th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Wednesday, July 7, against LAFC.

Preview

Austin FC and LAFC met in the first match of the season, where the Verde and Black fell 2-0 back in April in Los Angeles.

Now, it's Austin's turn to play host.

Austin FC enters the matchup riding the high of an emotional first home win after scoring the club's first goal in Q2 Stadium, which was followed by three others, en route to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.

LAFC comes to Austin as victors of two of their last three matches, including a 1-0 road win against Real Salt Lake on July 3. LAFC are slated fifth in the Western Conference with 15 points and a 4-4-3 record (win-loss-draw).

In the first match, LAFC tested Austin moments after the opening whistle. Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver was forced to make a diving save 30 seconds into the inaugural match, which was the start to what's been a highlight-reel season thus far for Stuver. LAFC star Carlos Vela also went down and was subbed for early on in the match, and the club was already missing another one of its stars, Diego Rossi, due to injury. Both Rossi and Vela will likely start this time around against Austin.

This Austin FC club is not the same one LAFC played in Los Angeles back in April by any stretch. Ben Sweat, Jhohan Romana, Danny Hoesen and Nick Lima all started in that season opener and are battling injuries. The other starters from that match were Stuver, Matt Besler, Daniel Pereira, Rodney Redes, Cecilio Dominguez, Alex Ring and Tomas Pochettino.

Redes has come off the bench in the majority of the games played this season, starting only two other times aside from the LAFC match. From that list, only Stuver, Besler, Pereira, Dominguez, Ring and Pochettino have started in the past two weeks. Basically half of Austin FC's starting lineup is projected to be different than the one that took to the pitch in April.

Wednesday's match provides an opportunity for Austin FC to not only avenge their season opener loss, but gain some ground in the Western Conference playoff race. Austin FC sits in the No. 10 spot in the conference with 13 points. Only the top seven teams from each conference make the MLS Cup playoffs.

