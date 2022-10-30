Austin FC season comes to a close with 3-0 loss to LAFC

LAFC out-shot Austin 16-1 in the first half, and early in the second half, a corner kick led to an Austin “own goal.”

LOS ANGELES — It's safe to say a team started the Western Conference Finals between Austin FC and LAFC on fire on Sunday afternoon, and it wasn't the Verde and Black. LAFC had chance after chance in the first half.

Around the 26-minute mark, Austin's keeper, Brad Stuver, got an assist from the post. We heard a loud 'clang, then a sigh of relief. Two minutes later, there was no clang and no relief in the sigh as LAFC went up 1-0.

LAFC out-shot Austin 16-1 in the first half, and early in the second half, a corner kick led to an Austin “own goal.” Diego Fagundez tried to get his guys out of trouble, and the ball just took an awful bounce, right to the LAFC attacker.

The best season in franchise history comes to a close with a 3-0 loss in the conference finals.