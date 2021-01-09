Austin FC, La Murga gift special VIP experience for young fan

After video of La Murga singing happy birthday to 18-year-old Isaac Jacobs went viral, the supporter group and Austin FC gave the young man an incredible experience.

AUSTIN, Texas — On any given match day outside of beautiful Q2 Stadium, you can usually hear the loud, melodious music of La Murga, one of the many Austin FC supporter groups.

The band is the backbone of this particular group, making organized noise in support of its beloved MLS club.

Prior to Austin FC defeating Portland, 3-1, back on Saturday, Sept. 18, La Murga surprised a young man named Isaac Jacobs by singing him happy birthday.

Someone shared the video on social media, and it went viral.

"Just seeing him for who he is and taking that one moment just to say hi," said Bene Jacobs. "They didn't pass him up. They didn't ignore him, and they gave him an opportunity to engage and tell them that 'Hey, it's my birthday,' and it has just blown up from there in the best of ways."

Isaac, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, lives with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. He was diagnosed when he was just 4 years old and is unable to walk.

"Isaac is a huge sports fan, but soccer is No. 1," Isaac's mother Bene told KVUE Sports this past Sunday.

Five years ago, Bene and her family moved into a new community, which she calls her village. When friends and neighbors asked what they could get Isaac for his 18th birthday, Bene told them because of his disability, it's often hard to find toys or games for him to properly enjoy.

So, while hanging out at a pool, the idea to take Isaac to his first Austin FC game originated.

With the help of "Isaac's Village," a group of about 26 close family members, friends and neighbors, Isaac was treated to his first Austin FC game that Saturday against Portland.

"As a village, we decided that him being a huge soccer fan, this was the way to go," said John Curry, Isaac's neighbor and village member. "You can tell from his pictures and his smile that this is his happy place, which is amazing. We planned it in the pool on a Friday night just all of us together. Lucked out finding some tickets for Isaac, his mom and his soccer buddy, and that was it. It was really easy."

Thanks to @AustinFC, Isaac and his family are having quite the fan experience during tonight's match at Q2 Stadium.

Isaac's soccer buddy is neighbor Daniel Ortega (pictured above).

"Our neighbor Daniel Ortega always comes over and watches games with him," said Bene. "Whether that game is at five o'clock in the afternoon or five o'clock in the morning."

Back to that viral video, though. One week later, Austin FC invited Isaac and his family back to Q2 Stadium for a special VIP experience.

"The coolest part is just getting people to know Isaac because he's just an awesome kid, right?" Curry added.

Prior to Sunday's match against FC Dallas, Isaac was named an honorary member of La Murga. Then, Isaac and his family got to check out pitch level, watch warmups, and get pictures and video. At halftime, Isaac was named "Fan of the Match."

"Isaac is your every day kid who loves soccer just like everyone else, and it may take us a little bit of a different path to get here, but he's here and he's loving it," Bene said.

An unforgettable night for one inspirational, awesome Austinite.