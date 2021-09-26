Austin FC defeats LA Galaxy 2-0

Austin FC will make its second trip of the year to Colorado to face the Rapids on Sept. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC evened the season series with LA Galaxy after defeating LA Galaxy, 2-0, Sunday night.

Austin FC has changed up their practice routine after losing five straight matches and holding on to that last place position.

So what did they do? They upped the intensity in hopes that it would show in Sunday night's match.

Well, the defense certainly did what needed to be done. Brad Stuver earned two big saves in the first half of this match. We also saw more helps from his guys out on the pitch, making sure LA Galaxy didn't have a lot of opportunities to try and score.

But the score is 0-0 heading into the second half. Driussi passed to Moussa Djitte, it's blocked but Djitte gets it again and makes it into the net. Austin FC takes the 1-0 lead.

In the 72nd minute, Austinite McKinzie Gaines replaces Cecilio Dominguez. What a great move by Coach Josh Wolf because, a few minutes later, Nick Lima passes to Gaines and it's another goal.

This is Gaines' first MLS goal and, at just 21 years old, he does it in front of his home crowd in his hometown.

Austin FC will make its second trip of the year to Colorado to face the Rapids on Sept. 29. The club secured its first win in franchise history the first time the Verde played at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. The season series, however, is tied at 1-1 after the Rapids beat Austin 1-0 at Q2 Stadium in July.