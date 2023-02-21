Austin FC adds 'Just Walk Out' technology in ATX Market for seamless payment

After picking up the items they want, they're added to a virtual cart - which is then charged to the customer's Amazon account when they leave.

AUSTIN, Texas — Soccer fans will soon pack themselves back into Q2 stadium sporting their Verde and Black while cheering on their favorite players.

This year, while there may be some new players on the team, fans will also see some new experiences at the stadium. The first of many new additions is the "Just Walk Out" technology.

Austin FC has collaborated with Amazon to equip the ATX Market with Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology. When fans are at the stadium and use their credit card at the ATX Market, they don't need to worry about paying at an actual cash register.

After picking up the items they want, they're added to a virtual cart - which is then charged to the customer's Amazon account when they leave. This allows the check-out process to be simple, seamless and easy.

“Austin is one of the world’s most important technology hubs and Austin has some of the highest rates of technology adoption across a range of industries, and bringing innovations like Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to Q2 Stadium is a great way to ensure the venue continues to be a representation of the community it calls home,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “We’re excited to see this technology in action making the shopping experience faster and easier for Q2 Stadium guests.”

Those who want to try out the new form of payment can do so at the ATX Market near the Zebra Gate in the stadium's northwest corner.

“As Austin FC looks to continuously provide fans with game-changing experiences, we’re proud to bring our checkout-free shopping to soccer fans in a tech-forward city like Austin,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of AWS Applications. “With Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, fans can grab food and snacks and get back to the match action faster than ever.”

In addition to seamless payment, new magnetometers have been installed to allow security screening to be faster and easier for fans. This new addition will help speed up the entry into the stadium, as well as continue to preserve safety.

Upon entry, fans will also notice a hydration station inside the stadium at the southwest corner on the 100-level concourse. A third hydration station is expected to be installed sometime in May.