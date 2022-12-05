Austin FC joins several organizations to install mini-pitch in Uvalde

The mini-pitch is a way to give children in the underserved community a place to enjoy the game.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jardín de los Heroes Park has a new mini-pitch in Uvalde all thanks to Austin FC, 4ATX Foundation, Major League Soccer's social and U.S. Soccer Foundation.

They teamed up to create a community where people can gather and connect through soccer.

“As a Club, we remain united in our support for the Uvalde community,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “We hope that this mini-pitch will give a very deserving community a new opportunity to experience the joy that soccer can provide and transform the park into a space where young people can play for many years to come.”

“We’re thrilled to be opening the sixth mini-pitch that 4ATX Foundation has helped install – and the third within 2022 alone – along with the City of Uvalde and MLS WORKS,” said Alex Bard, senior director, Safe Places to Play at the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “This pitch in particular is special because we are excited to bring the joy of soccer to the Uvalde community that has gone through so much. We hope that this new safe place to play is a place where the community can gather, play and have fun for years to come.”

This mini-pitch in Uvalde marks the sixth one in Central Texas and joins the Bastrop Middle School mini-pitch, the Civitan Neighborhood Park mini-pitch, the Woodridge Park mini-pitch and the Dove Springs Recreation Center futsal court.

More than 500 mini-pitches nationwide have been installed by the U.S. Soccer Foundation. By 2026, the foundation hopes to install 1,000.

4ATX Foundation and Swish Dental want to make sure kids in Uvalde can participate in the camps cost-free by sponsoring camp registration fees for 725 young players.