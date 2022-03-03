Austin FC scores 5 again in win over Inter Miami CF, breaking MLS record for most goals scored through 2 matches

Austin FC defeated Inter Miami, 5-1. Through two matches, the Verde have scored 10 goals, which is a MLS record.

AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, scoring goals was a weak point for Austin FC for significant portions of the inaugural season.

Through two matches in 2022, that narrative has changed ... so far. Austin FC defeated Inter Miami CF 5-1 on Sunday, notching the club's second win this season and second straight match with five goals. The Verde's 10 goals through two matches is a MLS record.

Austin FC got on the board first in the 22nd minute after designated player and midfielder Sebastian Driussi volleyed home a cross from Diego Fagundez. ESPN broadcaster Taylor Twellman called Driussi one of the five most talented players in the MLS today. Driussi finished the match with two goals after scoring in the 51st minute as well.

Julio Cascante scored the second goal of the match for Austin FC in the 26th minute with a glancing header off a cross into the box from Zan Kolmanic.

Here's a look at all five goals:

22'

26'

51'

64'

#AustinFC GOAL: Ethan Finlay gets his first goal for the #VERDE and Black! pic.twitter.com/WQxklhelAb — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 6, 2022

90'

#AustinFC is a goal-scoring machine to start the year! Back-to-back games scoring FIVE 🖐🏻#VERDE pic.twitter.com/ia17Fmvdwt — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 6, 2022

Austin FC won the possession battle, 59% to 41%. Inter Miami CF outshot Austin FC, however, 13 to 8. Both clubs had six shots on goal.

Prior to the match, Austin FC fans unveiled another tifo. The tifo displayed before the match was a rendition of the "Greetings from Austin" mural, featuring multiple Austin FC players layered into the design and background. It incorporated key moments from the inaugural season, such as Diego Fagundez celebrating the first goal in Austin FC history, Jon Gallaher celebrating the first-ever Austin FC goal at Q2 Stadium and more.

