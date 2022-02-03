Austin FC debuts 'Greetings from Austin' tifo

Last season, Austin FC fans unveiled the "City of Legends" tifo in the home match against Inter Miami. Another popular tifo featured last season honored Selena.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fans unveiled another tifo before the home match against Inter Miami.

The tifo displayed before the match was a rendition of the "Greetings from Austin" mural, featuring multiple Austin FC players layered into the design and background. It incorporated key moments from the inaugural season, such as Diego Fagundez celebrating the first goal in Austin FC history, Jon Gallaher celebrating the first-ever Austin FC goal at Q2 Stadium and more.

"Futbol Capital of Texas" is signed at the bottom of the tifo next to a drawing of Q2 Stadium.

Last year, the fans unveiled the "City of Legends" tifo in the inaugural home opener at Q2 Stadium. Another notable tifo from last season honored the "Queen of Tejano" music, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

