LIVE BLOG: Austin FC host Houston Dynamo in first 'Copa Tejas' match of MLS regular season

Get the latest updates from the Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo match here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 15th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Wednesday, Aug. 4, against Houston Dynamo FC at 8 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

Spanish Stream: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App



How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC limp into their first MLS regular season match against Houston Dynamo FC on a three-game losing streak. The club has also been held scoreless throughout the three-game skid.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said Driussi and Djitte were not available to play yet, pending visas, green cards and other paperwork.

Midfielder Daniel Pereira has also been sorely missed as a calming presence on the ball in the middle of the pitch, but will be available against Houston, according to Wolff.

"[Pereira] has been involved for the last week or so now in full training," Wolff said. "He should be available for the game. We have to be responsible with his minutes. We are optimistic he can find some minutes [against Houston] and certainly against Dallas."

For Houston, the Dynamo come to Austin having drawn their last three matches. In Houston's last nine matches, the club has drawn seven times and lost twice. Houston's last win came on May 22 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Houston sits ninth in the Western Conference standings with 18 points. Austin is in last place in the West with 13 points.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.