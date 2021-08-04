x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Austin FC

LIVE BLOG: Austin FC host Houston Dynamo in first 'Copa Tejas' match of MLS regular season

Get the latest updates from the Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo match here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 15th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Wednesday, Aug. 4, against Houston Dynamo FC at 8 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

WATCH: VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast

How to watch

How to listen

  • ALT 97.5 FM (radio) 
  • Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC limp into their first MLS regular season match against Houston Dynamo FC on a three-game losing streak. The club has also been held scoreless throughout the three-game skid. 

The verde-and-black had an offensive explosion against Portland last month, but aside from that one match, have failed to score in Q2 Stadium. Scoring woes have been a point of emphasis, prompting the team to sign a slew of attacking players, including the team's third designated player Sebastian Driussi, Moussa Djitte and Austin native McKinze Gaines

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said Driussi and Djitte were not available to play yet, pending visas, green cards and other paperwork. 

Midfielder Daniel Pereira has also been sorely missed as a calming presence on the ball in the middle of the pitch, but will be available against Houston, according to Wolff. 

"[Pereira] has been involved for the last week or so now in full training," Wolff said. "He should be available for the game. We have to be responsible with his minutes. We are optimistic he can find some minutes [against Houston] and certainly against Dallas."

For Houston, the Dynamo come to Austin having drawn their last three matches. In Houston's last nine matches, the club has drawn seven times and lost twice. Houston's last win came on May 22 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Houston sits ninth in the Western Conference standings with 18 points. Austin is in last place in the West with 13 points. 

Related Articles

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin FC signs Argentine striker Sebastian Driussi

Austin FC sign first Austin-born player

A look at Austin FC's full 2021 schedule

 

 