Austin FC home opener: What to know before heading out the door Saturday

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday ahead of 8 p.m. kickoff.

AUSTIN, Texas — The time is finally here! Austin FC's first ever home opener at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes is this Saturday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff. Here are some things fans need to know before heading out the door.

Parking is extremely limited and pre-reserved at and around the stadium. KVUE broke down the various options to get to the stadium here.

Braker from MoPac to the Domain. Game night traffic. pic.twitter.com/sqINIBLqYp — Bryan Mays (@BryanM_KVUE) June 17, 2021

Planning on buying food, drinks or merchandise at the game? Make sure to bring cashless payment. Cash is not accepted at any stands. Any guests needing to convert cash can visit guest services to receive a spending card.

There is also a long list of prohibited items at the stadium. Here are a few of the big ones:

Outside alcohol. Alcohol will be sold by vendors within the stadium for purchase.

Bags bigger than 8"x5"x1" (approx. size of an adult hand) are allowed in the stadium. Exceptions include medical bags or childcare bags if the child is present

Sunscreen is allowed, however not in aerosol cans

Flags bigger than 3'x5'. Posters and banners are allowed.

Noisemakers

Weapons of any kind

For a full list of prohibited items, visit Q2 Stadium's website.

First fans in the stadium!! It’s already starting to fill up. We’re expecting at least 19,000 people today. pic.twitter.com/BXzW1WgsMs — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) June 17, 2021

The Texas heat is no joke. The stadium offers free water fountains and water stations both inside and outside the gates. Personal water bottles are not allowed.

As part of Austin FC's efforts to help get people vaccinated, free vaccinations are available at Saturday's game.

Ticket holders will have a chance to register for the vaccine in the concourse during the match. After the game, those vaccines will be administered in the North End of the stadium.

Fans who get vaccinated will then have the opportunity to take a picture at field level.