Austin FC goes 1-1 during Q2 homestand, once again sits in playoff spot

The Verde & Black now sit at eighth in the Western Conference, tied with Real Salt Lake and one point ahead of Houston for a wild card spot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's recent homestand at Q2 Stadium this past week delivered a split decision for the Verde & Black, with each match delivering its own rollercoaster of emotions.

In somewhat of a must-win match Wednesday night, the Verde & Black welcomed Minnesota United to Q2. Austin FC started the match on the front foot, and capitalized 19 minutes in, as All-Star candidate Jon Gallagher launched in a brace from an Adam Lundqvist service to make it 1-0.

Minnesota didn't take long to respond, however, as Joseph Rosales tucked away a shot in the top right corner to tie the match at one.

And after most of a fast-paced second half saw the Verde & Black control much of the action, it was captain Sebastian Driussi, in his first match of the season, firing in the game winning goal into the bottom right corner after the ball ricocheted in the box, vaulting the Verde & Black over their Western Conference foe 2-1.

Saturday night was a different story. Real Salt Lake jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, when striker Rubio Rubin headed in a perfectly placed cross.

Severe weather then led to a delay that lasted over two hours. Once the match resumed, both teams had numerous opportunities. Real Salt Lake ultimately got an insurance goal from Rubin in the 82nd minute, giving Real all the cushion they needed. A Julio Cascante goal in stoppage time only helped with goal differential as Real Salt Lake topped the Verde & Black, 2-1.

Despite Saturday night's loss, it was a relatively successful week for Austin FC. Last week's loss against the Houston Dynamo was minimized as the Dynamo dropped both of their matches this week, meaning Austin FC's win Wednesday night was enough for them to jump back into playoff position in the Western Conference. And while Saturday night's loss to Real Salt Lake means that the Verde & Black are now level on points with Real, Austin FC currently holds the all important goal differential tiebreaker.

The Verde & Black will have only have one match next week, when they travel to Kansas City on June 10. The team will then get an 11-day respite before kicking off a pair of Copa Tejas matches at Q2 Stadium against FC Dallas on June 21 and the Houston Dynamo on June 24.