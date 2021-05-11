Austin FC superfan embarks on entertaining, persistent #ReleaseTheKit Twitter campaign

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC debuted its verde and black inaugural kits back in November 2020, and followed up with the Legends kit release in January 2021.
One Austin FC fan, however, has his eyes set on another kit: the goalkeeper kit. If you go to the team's store, you'll notice the primary kit and Legends kit are the only ones up for sale.
Using his Twitter profile, @au_trout, Brad has embarked on a daily journey, over a month-and-a-half and counting now, to satirically implore the club to release the goalkeeper kit, which is either solid verde or pink depending on the match. The first call for the keeper kit was posted on March 26 and consisted of clever GIFs for the first two weeks.
Then, Brad stepped up his game and started making daily videos.
Brad's videos are rather entertaining, too, if you have time to fall down the rabbit hole. He's incorporated references to Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Austin Powers, Pinky and the Brain, the Kentucky Derby, Rick Astley (yes, he "Rick Rolled" Twitter), NSYNC (It's Gonna Be May), the Simpsons and more.
Here are a few of my favorites just to get you started:
PINKY AND THE BRAIN:
JURASSIC PARK:
STAR WARS:
FIELD OF VERDE:
FC WENTWORTH ... 877-KIT-NOW
When will Austin FC make Brad's dream come true and finally #ReleaseTheKit? Time will tell.
