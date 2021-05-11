Austin FC superfan embarks on entertaining, persistent #ReleaseTheKit Twitter campaign

From edited Jurassic Park, Star Wars and The Office references, this fan's mission is simple: get Austin FC to #ReleaseTheKit ... the goalkeeper kit, that is.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC debuted its verde and black inaugural kits back in November 2020, and followed up with the Legends kit release in January 2021.

One Austin FC fan, however, has his eyes set on another kit: the goalkeeper kit. If you go to the team's store, you'll notice the primary kit and Legends kit are the only ones up for sale.

Using his Twitter profile, @au_trout, Brad has embarked on a daily journey, over a month-and-a-half and counting now, to satirically implore the club to release the goalkeeper kit, which is either solid verde or pink depending on the match. The first call for the keeper kit was posted on March 26 and consisted of clever GIFs for the first two weeks.

Then, Brad stepped up his game and started making daily videos.

Brad's videos are rather entertaining, too, if you have time to fall down the rabbit hole. He's incorporated references to Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Austin Powers, Pinky and the Brain, the Kentucky Derby, Rick Astley (yes, he "Rick Rolled" Twitter), NSYNC (It's Gonna Be May), the Simpsons and more.

Here are a few of my favorites just to get you started:

PINKY AND THE BRAIN:

Day 44:



Well @AustinFC, I have so far failed in my quest for the VERDE KEEPER KIT. But don't you worry. I'm a maniac for this thing. Back to the drawing board for tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/9BdcNN2wcj — Brad (@au_trout) May 8, 2021

JURASSIC PARK:

Day 41:



Found a pretty good simulation of me once @AustinFC relents and finally releases the VERDE KEEPER KIT. pic.twitter.com/iRlV8AQNgA — Brad (@au_trout) May 5, 2021

STAR WARS:

Day 40:



May the 40th Day of me begging for the VERDE KEEPER KIT to be released be with you @AustinFC. pic.twitter.com/JonCNDfD97 — Brad (@au_trout) May 4, 2021

FIELD OF VERDE:

FC WENTWORTH ... 877-KIT-NOW

Day 19:



Are you an @AustinFC fan and need a VERDE KEEPER KIT now?



Call FC Wentworth.



877-KIT-NOW pic.twitter.com/ycEN6FHy9M — Brad (@au_trout) April 13, 2021

When will Austin FC make Brad's dream come true and finally #ReleaseTheKit? Time will tell.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.