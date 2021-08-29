Austin FC loses 2nd Texas Derby against FC Dallas despite second half surge

Next up, Austin FC will travel internationally for the first time this season to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in BC Place.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC could not overcome a four-goal deficit and lost to FC Dallas for the second straight time in its inaugural season, falling 5-3 in Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas took advantage of Austin FC mistakes playing the ball from the back to take an early 1-0 lead in the first five minutes. Austin FC answered with a Julio Cascante header in the 13th minute. Then, things got ugly. USMNT member Ricardo Pepi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. In the blink of an eye, FC Dallas put away two more goals after Pepi's to make it 4-1 by halftime.

I was kidding when I said don’t blink last time. Guess I should take my own advice. 3rd goal in 5 mins for @FCDallas



4-1 now. Getting ugly fast for #AustinFC #VERDE pic.twitter.com/WBK9Cz0rny — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 30, 2021

The FC Dallas momentum carried into the second half, too. After Josh Wolff subbed on Jhohan Romana, Hector Jimenez and Tomas Pochettino on at halftime, Romana headed a ball right to the feet of an FC Dallas player, which led to a fifth goal.

Austin FC gave FC Dallas a run in the second half, however, rattling two goals in the 58th minute and 67th minute to narrow the lead.

Don’t hang up your hat yet, folks. 👀 Team captain Alex Ring heads home another #AustinFC goal. It’s 5-3 now with just over 20 mins left in regular time. Buckle up, #VERDE pic.twitter.com/c7DLCYyevy — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 30, 2021

All momentum was in Austin's favor, and a header from Diego Fagundez nearly made it a one-goal game, but the shot was tipped over the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

FC Dallas played everyone back and loaded the box for the remainder of the match, holding onto its 5-3 lead.

In the first iteration of this Texas Derby, Austin FC lost to FC Dallas 2-0 on the road. Josh Wolff questionably sat all three of his designated players to start the match, then subbed all three on in one fail swoop in the 60th minute. It was Sebastian Driussi's verde debut, who has since scored his first goal for Austin FC in the previous match against Portland.

On a small note, Austin FC fans got their first look at Moussa Djitte, who subbed on for Cecilio Dominguez at the No. 9 spot with 10 minutes remaining. Djitte's debut was uneventful, not seeing any true scoring opportunities or much time on the ball.

Austin FC remains at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with Houston at 19 points.

Next up, Austin FC will travel internationally for the first time this season to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in BC Place.