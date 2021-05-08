Austin FC fall to FC Dallas in 2nd Copa Tejas match, 2-0

Next up, Austin FC will take go on the road again to play against Real Salt Lake.

FRISCO, Texas — Austin FC lost to FC Dallas in the club's second Copa Tejas match, 2-0, on Saturday.

Saturday's match marked the highly-anticipated debut of Austin FC's third designated player signing, Sebastian Driussi. Driussi made his debut alongside fellow defensive players Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez, as part of an unusual quadruple change.

However, this did not deter FC Dallas from scoring two second half goals, beating Austin. This game marks FC Dallas' fourth straight win.

With the loss, Austin FC remains at 16 points on the season. This puts the team in 12th place in the Western Conference.

