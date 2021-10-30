'Fright Night in Frisco': Austin FC falls 2-1 to FC Dallas

Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium next Wednesday for the club's final home game of its inaugural season. The club hosts Sporting Kansas City.

FRISCO, Texas — Appropriately dubbed "Fright Night in Frisco" by Austin FC play-by-play commentator Adrian Healey, the Verde and Black tricked-and-treated their way to Toyota Stadium one day before Halloween, with the Copa Tejas trophy and Lone Star bragging rights on the line.

Austin FC lost to FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night, missing out on the first-ever Copa Tejas trophy for MLS. FC Dallas finished the season as Texas' top MLS team.

Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez opened the scoring with a curling shot from just outside the 18-yard box. It was Fagundez's 60th career goal and seventh for the 2021 season, which is tied for the team lead. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira quickly equalized two minutes later, though.

That didn’t take long. Ferreira with the equalizer 2 mins after #AustinFC scored. 1-1 #DTID pic.twitter.com/lPxei4RHex — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 31, 2021

The match was deadlocked 1-1 at halftime.

In the 58th minute, Austin FC defender Hector Jiménez was booked with a red card, putting the Verde down a man for the rest of the match. Zan Kolmanic was immediately subbed on for Moussa Djitte after the Jiménez red card. Tomas Pochettino subbed on for Cecilio Dominguez in the 65th minute.

Dallas stole the lead in the 80th minute after Franco Jara finished a right-footed shot off a deflection from Alex Ring.

#DTID takes a 2-1 lead on #AustinFC. #VERDE have been playing with 10 men since 60’. 10 mins and some change left in the last Texas Derby match. pic.twitter.com/ATSpiO6wb5 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 31, 2021

Austin FC remains at the bottom of the Western conference standings in MLS with 28 points.

After the loss, Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium next Wednesday for the club's final home game of its inaugural season. The club hosts Sporting Kansas City Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Austin FC has yet to beat Sporting Kansas City this season, losing 2-1 in May and tying 1-1 in June. Both of those games were road matches.