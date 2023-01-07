Austin FC plays Inter Miami to 1-1 draw

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver made an incredible nine saves in the effort.

AUSTIN, Texas — A masterful performance from Brad Stuver in net allowed the Verde & Black to escape Fort Lauderdale and the Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami squad with a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Entering off of two consecutive dominant victories against arch rivals FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo, Austin FC entered the match sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference in what appeared to be a favorable matchup against the Eastern Conference's worst team so far this season.

A quiet first half that saw very little action on either side evolved into a chippy second half that saw the two sides combine for 27 fouls and six yellow cards before the match hit full-time.

Inter Miami got on the board first, scoring on a shot by striker and MLS mainstay Josef Martinez in the 47th minute. Martinez's goal was his first against Austin FC, which gave him a new MLS record for most teams scored against in his MLS career, with 27.

Austin was quick to respond four minutes later in the 51st minute, as Nick Lima fired back a rebound past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to knot the score at one.

Subsequently, Miami pushed the action for the vast majority of the second half, controlling upwards of 80% of possession in some intervals.

This ball-dominant success led Miami to register 18 shots in the match, with nine toward goal. Fortunately for the Verde & Black, Brad Stuver was able to stonewall eight of those shots despite some ferocious pressure from Miami in the late stages of the match.

The final totals translated to Miami controlling 53% of the possession, compared 47% for Austin FC. As aforementioned, Miami registered 18 shots with nine on target, as Austin FC registered 12 shots with four on target.

The draw means the Verde & Black will remain in the Western Conference's No. 8 spot for the time being.

Both teams have a great deal to look forward to in the not-so-distant-future. The Verde & Black will play three more MLS matches against Western Conference foes Minnesota, Vancouver and Kansas City over the next two weeks before hosting a pair of Mexican sides, Mazatlan and Juarez, in the Leagues Cup towards the end of July. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are sitting on pins and needles awaiting the arrival of one of the game's greatest players, Lionel Messi, who is scheduled to join the side later in July.