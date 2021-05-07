VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez says why he chose Austin and loves the fans, city

This episode of "VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast" is joined by Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez.

Editor's note: The video published above is KVUE's Austin FC special, "Austin FC: The First Season." You can watch the VerdeVUE Pod in the YouTube video below.

KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players game day rituals, rapid fire questions and below-average singing.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page on Fridays.

In episode 3, Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about game day rituals, who is the funniest player on the team and the hot-button topic of In N Out vs. Whataburger.

1:30: The Verde Store opens at Q2 Stadium

2:30: Austin ranked No.9 in MLS power rankings

6:00 Who is starting for Austin FC? Lineups change weekly

9:00 Austin FC schedule changes: now have 8 straight road games instead of 7 before 1st home match

9:30 Austin FC is the "new shiny kid on the block" for TV executives - Jake

12:00: Soccer 101: VAR – What is it?, robot referees and Will Smith

18:40: Diego on being Austin FC's 1st goal scorer

20:00: Diego on what he was looking for when he came to Austin

22:00: Diego on how he fits Austin FC coach Josh Wolff's system

23:30: What is Diego's game day ritual?

24:30: Brittany asks Diego "why is soccer the greatest thing in existence?"

26:00: Diego on why Austin FC is a special team

27:55: Can Brittany have Diego's soccer skills if she dyes her hair blonde like him?

29:30: Diego on not being able to sign his first MLS contract or drive to his training sessions because he was 16 without a license

31:00: Diego on playing with confidence

32:00 Diego's HYPE UP speech!!

33:00: "Dream, Believe, Achieve"

33:55: RAPID FIRE Qs from Brittany. Ready.... set..... GO!

36:15: Diego talks about playing footgolf with Los Verdes

38:00: Diego vs. Brittany in footgolf

41:00: Recap of the week and preview against Sporting Kansas City

