'Verde is more than a color' | Austin FC debuts the 'Sentimiento Kit'

Austin FC kicks off its season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC released its new secondary kit for the 2022 season, called "The Sentimiento Kit."

The Sentimiento Kit is a mint-colored jersey. It is available at the Verde Stores at Q2 Stadium and on Congress Avenue and will also be available on MLSstore.com.

“The Sentimiento Kit” replaces last year’s “Legends Kit” which was created specific to ATXFC’s inaugural year and also paid homage to the Club’s incredible supporters. With “The Sentimiento Kit,” Austin FC welcomes back local partners YETI as the front of jersey sponsor and Netspend, which adorns the right sleeve. In addition, new features can be found throughout the jersey, including “Verde es un Sentimiento” stitched across the neckline, and Austin’s famous Moontower along the jock tag.

More than a color. More than a kit. More than a club. Verde es un Sentimiento. pic.twitter.com/IKTxZPSw8T — Austin FC (@AustinFC) February 15, 2022

Austin FC's video reveal of the Sentimiento Kit features Carlos Trevino-Frank, a super fan who KVUE spoke with in August of 2021. Trevino-Frank would make the 8.5-hour trek from Arkansas to Austin on game days to honor his late grandmother, who inspired his love for soccer and watched her final soccer matches from San Antonio.

“I think deep down that’s what’s really driving my passion to continue to support Austin,” he told KVUE.

Austin FC kicks off its second season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. We have everything you need to know about Austin FC in our 2022 season guide.

PHOTOS: Austin FC debuts the 'Sentimiento Kit' 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter