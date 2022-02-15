x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Austin FC

'Verde is more than a color' | Austin FC debuts the 'Sentimiento Kit'

Austin FC kicks off its season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC released its new secondary kit for the 2022 season, called "The Sentimiento Kit." 

The Sentimiento Kit is a mint-colored jersey. It is available at the Verde Stores at Q2 Stadium and on Congress Avenue and will also be available on MLSstore.com

Related Articles

“The Sentimiento Kit” replaces last year’s “Legends Kit” which was created specific to ATXFC’s inaugural year and also paid homage to the Club’s incredible supporters. With “The Sentimiento Kit,” Austin FC welcomes back local partners YETI as the front of jersey sponsor and Netspend, which adorns the right sleeve. In addition, new features can be found throughout the jersey, including “Verde es un Sentimiento” stitched across the neckline, and Austin’s famous Moontower along the jock tag.

Austin FC's video reveal of the Sentimiento Kit features Carlos Trevino-Frank, a super fan who KVUE spoke with in August of 2021. Trevino-Frank would make the 8.5-hour trek from Arkansas to Austin on game days to honor his late grandmother, who inspired his love for soccer and watched her final soccer matches from San Antonio.

“I think deep down that’s what’s really driving my passion to continue to support Austin,” he told KVUE.

Austin FC kicks off its second season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. We have everything you need to know about Austin FC in our 2022 season guide

PHOTOS: Austin FC debuts the 'Sentimiento Kit'

1 / 4
Austin FC
Courtesy: Austin FC

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Sha'Carri Richardson, barred from Tokyo Olympics for marijuana, speaks up on Valieva scandal

NFL denies it told Eminem not to take a knee during halftime show

Simone Biles announces engagement to Texans DB Jonathan Owens

In Other News

EXCLUSIVE: KVUE goes one-on-one with Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins