Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen out for season

Hoesen last played in the match against Nashville SC in May. He has been ruled out for the season with a hip injury.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC forward Danny Hoesen has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury, according to head coach Josh Wolff.

Wolff told the media Tuesday that Hoesen had his hip injury repaired. Hoesen was the club's first choice at the striker, or No. 9 position on the field. He started five of Austin FC's first six matches at the top of the attack.

Hoesen was injured in the Nashville SC match after 62 minutes of action, was subbed out, and hasn't been seen on the pitch since. He'll finish the inaugural Austin FC season with five starts, six shots and one assist.

Since Hoesen's injury, Wolff has opted as of late to move Cecilio Dominguez from the wing into that striker position. While Dominguez does lead the team in goals, Austin FC has struggled as a club to score as a collective unit. The verde and black have scored only one goal in the last seven matches.

Wolff has acknowledged the club's lack of scoring performance in recent weeks and has admitted that the club is looking to the summer transfer to add a striker or an attacking-minded player to help in the final third.

Hoesen's injury news becomes just the latest domino of an injury-riddled club. Starting left back Ben Sweat tore his ACL in the second match of the season against the Colorado Rapids. Hector Jimenez was out with an MCL sprain against the LA Galaxy before he returned to the bench against San Jose in the home opener. Austin FC fans have not even seen Aaron Schoenfeld or Ulises Segura play due to knee injuries in the preseason.

Wolff did have a small update on Schoenfeld, though, after he dropped the Hoesen news.

"We'll have to see how he recovers, but he's had a little bit of a setback with his knee," Wolff said. "Well have to see how much time that takes but it'll still be a good ways."