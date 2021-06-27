LIVE BLOG: Austin FC takes on Columbus Crew at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off its eleventh match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Sunday, June 27, against Columbus Crew SC.
How to watch
- FS1
- Fox Deportes (Spanish)
- AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability)
- iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios.
- Android: http://austinisverde.co/android.
- Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.
How to listen
- ALT 97.5 FM (radio)
- Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)
Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club
Preview
Austin FC returns home for its second match at Q2 Stadium in the club's inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) season. This time, the Verde take on Columbus Crew SC, the club formerly-owned by Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt.
Austin FC enters the match on a seven-game winless streak, nine points (11th in Western Conference) in the MLS standings with a 2-5-3 record (win-loss-draw) and have only scored one goal in the past six matches. Columbus Crew SC are the defending MLS Cup champions and hold 14 points in the MLS standings with a 4-3-2 record (win-loss-draw), sixth-best in the Eastern Conference.
Rivalry talks have been the topic of conversation leading into the match. There are many ties between the two clubs, not just in ownership, but within the coaching staff and players, too. Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff was an assistant coach for the Crew under current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, and Berhalter's son, Sebastian Berhalter, played for the Crew before rooting himself on the Austin roster.
KVUE spoke with Sebastian Berhalter on the VerdeVUE Pod earlier this month, where he said he foresaw the matchup turning into a contested rivalry. KVUE also spoke with Jon Gallagher this week prior to the match with the Crew, where he said it seemed the rivalry was "one-sided."
To note: someone paid for a plane to fly over Q2 Stadium on Austin FC's home opener versus the San Jose Earthquakes with the message saying "Precourt is a snake."
Austin FC's "Mascot of the Match" is Legacy. APA! describes Legacy as a happy, good boy who will always be by your side. According to his profile on APA!’s website, he “has a very wobbly bubbly energy and will waggle his tail every time he sees you!” You can learn more about Legacy here.
