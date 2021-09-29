Austin FC travels to Colorado to face Colorado Rapids

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC are facing off against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The team is on the road in Commerce City, Colorado, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the match.

This will be Austin FC's second trip to Colorado this season. The two teams have each won one game against the other during the 2021 MLS Regular Season.

In July, Austin FC lost to the Rapids 1-0. But in April, Austin FC won their match against Colorado 3-1.

Austin FC took to Twitter Wednesday, saying it was a “busy week, but still only one thing on our minds.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+, Austin FC and Q2 Stadium’s app, on Austin FC’s website and more.