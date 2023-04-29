Austin FC breaks goal drought in 2-2 draw with San Jose

Despite earning a point, the Verde & Black still have not won a match since March 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — While it certainly wasn't the optimal result for the Verde & Black, Austin FC did show some much needed signs of improvement in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes at Q2 Stadium Saturday night.

Austin FC was able to break a three-game goalless drought, scoring two goals on a pair of headers from Emiliano Rigoni in the 40th minute, and Sebastián Driussi in the 78th minute.

Despite the offense finally making an appearance, San Jose was still able to stay on the front foot, having never trailed in the match. US National Jackson Yueill and Jeremy Ebobisse kept San Jose in front with their two goals in the 21st and 75th minutes, respectively.

The Verde & Black controlled 55% of possession and converted two goals on four shots on target with 16 attempts. San Jose was able to convert two of three shots on target on 11 attempts.

Austin FC will look to break their winless run next Saturday in Portland against a Timbers side that's won three of their last four matches.