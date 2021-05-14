VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver shares 'The Laundry Project'; talks importance of growing women's game

This episode of "VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast" is joined by Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

In episode 4, Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about bringing professional women's soccer to Austin, "The Laundry Project" he does in the community with his wife, bouncing back from a loss, and, finally, his love for Harry Potter. Oh ... and he wears his socks backward.

Time codes:

:15 : Brittany's puppy June joins the VerdeVUE Pod

: Brittany's puppy June joins the VerdeVUE Pod 1:00 : Recap match vs. Sporting KC

: Recap match vs. Sporting KC 4:00 : Did Josh Wolff get too defensive, too early?

: Did Josh Wolff get too defensive, too early? 8:30 : What did Josh Wolff say about the Alex Ring red card?

: What did Josh Wolff say about the Alex Ring red card? 11:00 : Soccer 101: What is a red card? What is a yellow card?

: Soccer 101: What is a red card? What is a yellow card? 14:00: Brittany: "I make the rules now ..."

Brittany: "I make the rules now ..." 18:30 : Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver joins the VerdeVUE Pod

20:00 : Brad Stuver talks about getting more comfortable with teammates

: Brad Stuver talks about getting more comfortable with teammates 20:40 : Brad Stuver on making early saves in matches

: Brad Stuver on making early saves in matches 26:45 : Brad Stuver shares "The Laundry Project," the community engagement project he does with his wife

: Brad Stuver shares "The Laundry Project," the community engagement project he does with his wife 28:45 : Jake: "Why this specific cause? What does it mean to you? How has it impacted you?"

: Jake: "Why this specific cause? What does it mean to you? How has it impacted you?" 30:30 : Brad Stuver talks about the importance of growing the women's game; bringing an NWSL team to Austin

: Brad Stuver talks about the importance of growing the women's game; bringing an NWSL team to Austin 32:00 : Brad Stuver talks about being an advocate and supporter for NWSL

: Brad Stuver talks about being an advocate and supporter for NWSL 34:00 : Brad Stuver is trying to be Aaron Schoenfeld's plus-one date to the U.S. Women's National Team match

: Brad Stuver is trying to be Aaron Schoenfeld's plus-one date to the U.S. Women's National Team match 34:45-38:00 : Brad Stuver gets hit with rapid fire questions from Brittany

: Brad Stuver gets hit with rapid fire questions from Brittany 38:30 : Brad Stuver talks about switching his socks

: Brad Stuver talks about switching his socks 41:00 : Brad Stuver talks about his Harry Potter fandom

: Brad Stuver talks about his Harry Potter fandom 42:00 : Brad Stuver on red/yellow cards

: Brad Stuver on red/yellow cards 42:30 : Brad Stuver on offside

: Brad Stuver on offside 45:00: Looking forward to Austin FC's match against LA Galaxy

