Austin FC unveils second stadium mural by local artist Will Bryant

The piece was was unveiled before the team's match against LAFC.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC unveiled a second mural created by Austin-based artist, Will Bryant, before Wednesday's match against Los Angeles FC.

The first mural was created by Chris Rogers and unveiled in May, alongside the work of 14 other artists as a part of Austin FC's Confidence for Creativity pillar. It focuses on highlighting creatives right here in the city and showing elements that bring life to Austin and make it unique.

"“When I was first approached by Austin FC for this project, there was no doubt in my mind I was going to do whatever it took to make it happen," Will Bryant said. "Being involved in this (ATXFC Artist Initiative), there is a tremendous amount of pride and honor."

Austin FC and Bryant showcased the art through Instagram, with background on the inspiration behind the piece.

"The mural is abstractly representing coming together around a center, in this case the oak tree," Bryant said. "The inspiration came from my own work and the idea of a stadium and it housing people from all over the city. Fans coming together around one uniformed idea to cheer, scream and have a good time.”

Fans can spot this new addition at the Zebra Gate of Q2 Stadium.