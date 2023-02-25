Austin FC announces 2023 regular-season schedule

This year's games will also be streamed on Apple TV.

AUSTIN, Texas — It might seem like their season just ended, but Austin FC is already gearing up for next year!

On Tuesday, Austin's favorite soccer club announced its full, 34-match schedule for the 2023 MLS regular season

Next year, Austin FC will kick off its third season with back-to-back home games at Q2 Stadium against 2023 MLS expansion club St. Louis CITY SC and last year’s Eastern Conference runners-up CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 4, respectively.

The club's first road match of the year will be against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 11, at American First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Click here to view the full schedule.

All of Austin FC's regular-season matches will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with no regional blackouts or restrictions, the club announced Tuesday, adding that all Austin FC Season Ticket accounts receive one subscription to MLS Season Pass for free. MLS Season Pass subscriptions begin on Feb. 1, 2023.

Additionally, four Austin FC regular-season matches next year will feature a simulcast on linear national television and MLS Season Pass. These include the home matches at Q2 Stadium against Portland Timbers on Sunday, Sept. 17, and LA Galaxy on Sunday, Sept. 24, which will be broadcast nationally, as well as the away matches against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 8, and St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Fans hoping to catch a game in Austin are encouraged to join the 2023 Waitlist Membership, which provides pre-sale access for single match tickets to regular-season MLS home matches for the 2023 season on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. Single match tickets go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m.

In its most recent season, Austin FC finished in second place in the MLS Western Conference and tied the league record for the largest points improvement by a second-year expansion team (+25).

The club also became only the third MLS team to advance through its first two rounds of postseason play in club history, beating out Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas to reach the Western Conference Final. Additionally, Austin FC qualified for the 2023 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with its fourth-place finish in the Supporters’ Shield Standings.