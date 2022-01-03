Austin FC captain Alex Ring signs multi-year deal with club

The deal includes two guaranteed years in 2022 and 2023 with two options in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has inked its captain to a new contract.

The club announced Monday that Alex Ring signed a multi-year deal, which includes two guaranteed years in 2022 and 2023 with two options in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The club did not disclose the financial terms of Ring's contract, per team policy.

“My family and I are delighted to commit our future to such a great Club, welcoming city and amazing fans,” said Ring. “Austin FC is building something special, and I can’t wait to get back out under the Verde lights at Q2 Stadium.”

Ring was named the team captain in the club's inaugural season. In 2021, Ring started 31 matches, scored four goals and tallied three assists. Ring led the black and verde in multiple defensive categories including tackles (43), duels (301) and interceptions (52). His 52 interceptions ranked the third-most among all MLS midfielders, according to the club.

INBOX: @AustinFC captain Alex Ring has signed a new contract with the club. Deal includes 2 guaranteed years (2022, 2023) and 2 option years (2024, 2025). Deal makes him a Designated Player. @KVUE — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) January 3, 2022

“Alex has consistently been one of the best at his position in Major League Soccer over the past few seasons,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “He is a terrific player with great character and leadership skills, and we are thrilled to keep him and his family in Austin as we continue to grow and improve.”

Ring's contract announcement comes after the news of signing midfielder Ethan Finlay and striker Maxi Urruti.

For city and club. The Captain is here to stay. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZPxfca9YDi — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 3, 2022

Austin FC opens the season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule. Fans interested in attending Austin FC home matches are encouraged to join the 2022 Waitlist Membership.