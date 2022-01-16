Austin FC academy player invited to USMNT U-17 training camp

He became the academy's first player to be invited to a U.S. U-17 National Team training camp in October. Now, he's headed for another training camp.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC academy midfielder Micah Burton has been invited to the U-17 U.S. Men’s National Team January training camp, U.S. soccer officials said on Friday.

Burton joined Austin FC's academy in July 2020 and became the academy's first player to be invited to a U.S. U-17 National Team training camp in October. He also trained with the team at a November 2021 event in California, according to Austin FC.

Micah Burton called up to U-17 #USYNT training camp.https://t.co/SfESMSID29 — Austin FC Academy (@austinfcacademy) January 14, 2022

“It is always an honor for a player to be called in to a USYNT camp, and we know that Micah was pleased to receive news that he was called in for a second time to represent himself and Austin FC Academy,” said Austin FC Academy General Manager Tyson Wahl. “These opportunities motivate players to elevate their level and also pave the way for more Austin FC Academy players to take similar steps.”

Austin FC describes Burton on their website as "a dynamic and skillful midfielder with the ability to create space and make dangerous passes."