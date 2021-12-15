Austin FC's 2022 MLS schedule has been released

Here is who the Black and Verde will be playing in their second season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) released its full 2022 season schedule on Wednesday, giving Austin FC fans a look at who the club will be playing in its second season.

We already knew the club's season opener, which will be a home match against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26. That match was announced in November. Now, we know exactly who Austin FC will be playing in 2022 and when.

Here is a look at the club's full 2022 season schedule (***denotes MLS All-Star game):

Feb 26. vs. FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium

March 6 vs. Inter Miami CF at Q2 Stadium

March 12 vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park

March 20 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium

April 2 vs. San Jose at PayPal Park

April 10 vs. Minnesota United FC at Q2 Stadium

April 16 vs. D.C. United at Audi Field

April 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Q2 Stadium

April 30 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium

May 8 vs. LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium

May 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium

May 18 vs. LAFC at Banc of California Stadium

May 22 vs. Orlando City SC at Q2 Stadium

May 29 vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park

June 18 vs. CF Montréal at Stade Saputo

June 25 vs. FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium

June 29 vs. Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium

July 4 vs. Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park

July 9 vs. Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 12 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium

July 16 vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

July 24 vs. New York Red Bulls at Q2 Stadium

July 30 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park

Aug. 6 vs. San Jose at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 10 – ***2022 MLS All-Star Game at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field***

Aug. 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 20 vs. Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field

Aug. 26 vs. LAFC at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 31 vs. Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium

Sept. 3 vs. Nashville SC at TBC

Sept. 10 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field

Sept. 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium

Sept. 17 vs. Nashville SC at Q2 Stadium

Oct. 1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place

Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium

Austin’s biggest party returns! See y’all in 2022. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KyRyMXRWqf — Austin FC (@AustinFC) December 15, 2021

The announcement comes one day after Austin FC's local product McKinze Gaines was selected with the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC. Gaines was one of the non-protected players by the club and thus eligible for selection by Charlotte.

Austin FC finished 2021 with the second-worst record in the Western Conference (9-21-4) with 31 points. Despite finishing toward the bottom of the league in its first season, Austin FC's fanbase continued to show support. According to club officials, Austin FC was the only MLS club to sell out all 17 of its regular season home matches in 2021, with an average attendance of 20,738. Austin FC's home record in 2021 was 7-8-2.