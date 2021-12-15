Austin FC's 2022 MLS schedule has been released

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) released its full 2022 season schedule on Wednesday, giving Austin FC fans a look at who the club will be playing in its second season.
We already knew the club's season opener, which will be a home match against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26. That match was announced in November. Now, we know exactly who Austin FC will be playing in 2022 and when.
Here is a look at the club's full 2022 season schedule (***denotes MLS All-Star game):
- Feb 26. vs. FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium
- March 6 vs. Inter Miami CF at Q2 Stadium
- March 12 vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park
- March 20 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium
- April 2 vs. San Jose at PayPal Park
- April 10 vs. Minnesota United FC at Q2 Stadium
- April 16 vs. D.C. United at Audi Field
- April 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Q2 Stadium
- April 30 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium
- May 8 vs. LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium
- May 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium
- May 18 vs. LAFC at Banc of California Stadium
- May 22 vs. Orlando City SC at Q2 Stadium
- May 29 vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park
- June 18 vs. CF Montréal at Stade Saputo
- June 25 vs. FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium
- June 29 vs. Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium
- July 4 vs. Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park
- July 9 vs. Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- July 12 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium
- July 16 vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium
- July 24 vs. New York Red Bulls at Q2 Stadium
- July 30 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park
- Aug. 6 vs. San Jose at Q2 Stadium
- Aug. 10 – ***2022 MLS All-Star Game at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field***
- Aug. 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium
- Aug. 20 vs. Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field
- Aug. 26 vs. LAFC at Q2 Stadium
- Aug. 31 vs. Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium
- Sept. 3 vs. Nashville SC at TBC
- Sept. 10 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field
- Sept. 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium
- Sept. 17 vs. Nashville SC at Q2 Stadium
- Oct. 1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place
- Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium
The announcement comes one day after Austin FC's local product McKinze Gaines was selected with the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC. Gaines was one of the non-protected players by the club and thus eligible for selection by Charlotte.
Austin FC finished 2021 with the second-worst record in the Western Conference (9-21-4) with 31 points. Despite finishing toward the bottom of the league in its first season, Austin FC's fanbase continued to show support. According to club officials, Austin FC was the only MLS club to sell out all 17 of its regular season home matches in 2021, with an average attendance of 20,738. Austin FC's home record in 2021 was 7-8-2.
