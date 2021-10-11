Austin FC to host FC Cincinnati in 2022 MLS home opener

FC Cincinnati will be the third Eastern Conference team that Austin FC has played since joining the MLS.

AUSTIN, Texas — Year one is in the books for Austin FC, but the eyes of Verde fans are already looking forward to the 2022 Major Soccer League (MLS) season.

On Monday, the league announced the home openers for each club, and Austin will hold its first home match on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 5 p.m.

FC Cincinnati is in the Eastern Conference of the MLS and did not compete against Austin FC in 2021. The only Eastern Conference teams on the Verde's inaugural schedule was the Columbus Crew and Nashville SC. With the addition of Charlotte FC expansion club entering the league in 2022, Nashville was moved from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference.

FC Cincinnati comes to Austin after posting the worst record in the MLS in 2021 (4-22-8) with 20 points. Austin FC finished 2021 with the second-worst record in the Western Conference (9-21-4) with 31 points.

Despite finishing toward the bottom of the league in its first season, Austin FC's fanbase continued to show support. According to club officials, Austin FC was the only MLS club to sell out all 17 of its regular season home matches in 2021, with an average attendance of 20,738. Austin FC's home record in 2021 was 7-8-2.

MLS officials said the full 2022 schedule will be announced by the end of the year.