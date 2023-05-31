15 Austin FC players eligible for MLS All-Star Game

The 2023 MLS All-Star game takes place on July 19 in Washington, D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas — Voting for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game is now open, and 15 members of the Verde & Black are eligible to be chosen for the July 19 match at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50% of the club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 18. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney or MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Here are the Austin FC players who appear on the All-Star ballot:

Sebastián Driussi (Attacking Midfielder)

Diego Fagundez (Forward/Winger)

Ethan Finlay (Forward/Winger)

Jon Gallagher (Right Back)

Nick Lima (Right Back)

Adam Lundkvist (Left Back)

Daniel Pereira (Defensive Midfielder)

Rodney Redes (Forward/Winger)

Emiliano Rigoni (Forward/Winger)

Alexander Ring (Center Back)

Brad Stuver (Goalkeeper)

Maximiliano Urruti (Forward/Winger)

Leo Väisänen (Center Back)

Owen Wolff (Defensive Midfielder)

Gyasi Zardes (Forward/Winger)

Fan voting will close on June 15 at 1:59 a.m. CT.

Attacking midfielder Sebastián Driussi was chosen for the 2022 All-Star Game, making him the first Austin FC player in the franchise's short history to be chosen for an All-Star game.