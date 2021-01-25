Austin FC to reveal stadium naming rights partnership with Austin-based company

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announcement to reveal its stadium naming rights partnership for the 20,500-plus seat soccer stadium.
The club said it would name the stadium in partnership with an Austin-based company, a trend the team has stuck to for different naming rights aspects in the organization.
YETI, an Austin-based drink ware and cooler company, was notably named the official jersey sponsor in February of 2020. The inaugural jersey featuring YETI's logo front and center was unveiled in November of 2020 and broke the single day MLS record for inaugural jersey sales.
The team's training facility was named after St. David's Healthcare, dubbed the "St. David's Performance Center." In November of 2020, H-E-B was named as a partner for an on-site fan zone outside of the stadium, called "H-E-B Plaza."
Austin FC is set to announce the stadium naming rights at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.
KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will be live in Midday as the announcement from the club is made.
The announcement comes days after Austin FC selected five players in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, including No. 1 overall pick Daniel Pereira. KVUE's Jake Garcia spoke with Pereira about his journey to fulfilling a his dream. You can read more about Pereira here.
Shortly after the draft, Austin FC also added another forward, a former Austinite, Kekuta Manneh. Manneh played in Austin for the USL team Austin Aztex in 2012 before making his MLS debut with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Here's the shape up of Austin FC's roster:
Goalkeepers:
- Brady Scott
- Brad Stuver
- Andrew Tarbell
- Noah Lawrence
Defenders:
- Julio Cascante
- Nick Lima
- Jhohan Romaña
- Ben Sweat
- Matt Besler
- Freddy Kleeman
- Aedan Stanley
Midfielders:
- Diego Fagundez
- Hector Jimenez
- Alex Ring
- Ulises Segura
- Jared Stroud
- Daniel Pereira
Forwards:
- Cecilio Domínguez
- Jon Gallagher
- Danny Hoesen
- Rodney Redes
- Daniel Steedman
- Kekuta Manneh
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: