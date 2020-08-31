Austin FC season ticket memberships sold out, club says

AUSTIN, Texas — Before its inaugural MLS season in Spring 2021, Austin FC announced it had sold out of its season ticket memberships.

According to an email sent from the club to season ticket holders, Austin FC received more than 44,000 initial season ticket deposits. In the email, the club said it would enter its inaugural season with approximately 15,500 season ticket members within the 20,500-plus seat stadium, located at McKalla Place in North Austin.