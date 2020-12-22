Austin FC adds two more players to inaugural 2021 roster

These are the 13th and 14th players to join the roster.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Colombian defender and a midfielder from California have become Austin FC's 13th and 14th players to join the roster ahead of the inaugural 2020 MLS season.

Jhohan Romaña of Colombia made 19 appearances with Paraguay Primera División side Club Guaraní. Before that, he spent the 2016-18 seasons with sixtime Colombian Champions Independiente Medellín.

“Jhohan is a dynamic and versatile defender who has demonstrated his abilities playing in important national and continental competitions with Guaraní,” said Claudio Reyna, Austin FC sporting director in a written statement. “At a young age, he is also a proven player who will contribute depth to the squad. We are pleased to welcome him ahead of our inaugural season.”

Austin FC is also welcoming free-agent midfielder Hector Jimenez of Bell Gardens, California. He joined Columbus Crew SC in 2014 and was recently crowned 2020 MLS Cup Champion. Before Columbus, Jimenez spent the 2011-13 seasons with the LA Galaxy.

“Hector is an experienced, versatile MLS player who will bring a wealth of success and flexibility to the squad,” said Josh Wolff, Austin FC head coach. “Along with his quality on the field, we know he will be an influential person in the locker room as well as the training field.”

These additions come after Austin FC selected five players as part of the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 15.