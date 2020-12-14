Here is who Austin FC can pick in MLS Expansion Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — The Major Soccer League (MLS) on Monday released the list of players that Austin FC may select in Tuesday's expansion draft.
According to the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft rules, Austin FC are allowed to pick one player from each of five different squads who did not have players selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft.
The 16 teams Austin FC can choose from include: Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, Montreal Impact, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Here is the list of players Austin FC can select in the MLS Expansion Draft:
Chicago Fire FC:
- Azira, Micheal
- Bronico, Brandt
- Collier, Elliot
- Kappelhof, Johan
- Kronholm, Kenneth
- Omsberg, Wyatt
- Sapong, CJ
- Sekulic, Boris
- Sparrow, Connor
Colorado Rapids:
- Beitashour, Steven
- Benezet, Nicolas
- Jackson, Niki
- Mezquida, Nicolas
- Moor, Drew
- Rawls, Andre
- Warner, Collen
FC Dallas:
- Atuahene, Francis
- Burgess, Nkosi
- Mosquera, Santiago
- Ziegler, Reto
- Zobeck, Kyle
D.C. United:
- Abu, Mohammed
- Brillant, Frederic
- Edwards Jr., Earl
- Fisher, Oniel
- Martins, Felipe
- Reyna, Yordy
- Rivas, Gelmin
- Seitz, Chris
- Sjoberg, Axel
Houston Dynamo FC:
- Adams, Kyle
- Bizama, Jose
- Cabrera, Victor
- Cropper, Cody
- Figueroa, Maynor
- Fuenmayor, Alejandro
- Garcia, Boniek
- Lemoine, Nico
- Manotas, Mauro
- Martinez, Tomas
- Pena, Ronaldo
- Salazar, Michael
- Struna, Kiki
- Zahibo, Wilfried
LA Galaxy:
- Bingham, David
- Corona, Joe
- Cuello, Emil
- Feltscher, Rolf
- Gonzalez, Yony
- Gonzalez, Giancarlo
- Insua, Emiliano
- Kitchen, Perry
- Skjelvik, Joergen
- Vom Steeg, Justin
- Wild, Gordon
Inter Miami CF:
- Acosta, George
- Agudelo, Juan
- Ambrose, Mikey
- Chapman, Jay
- DeLaGarza, A.J.
- Higuain, Federico
- Kiesewetter, Jerome
- Makoun, Christian
- Powell, Alvas
- Quinteros, Jairo
- Robles, Luis
- Shea, Brek
- Trapp, Wil
- Ulysse, Denso
Montreal Impact:
- Camacho, Rudy
- Corrales, Jorge
- Diop, Clement
- Fanni, Rod
- Jackson-Hamel, Anthony
- Krkic, Bojan
- Okwonkwo, Orji
- Raitala, Jukka
- Saba, Steeven
- Shome, Shamit
- Urruti, Maximiliano
Nashville SC:
- Accam, David
- Anibaba, Jalil
- Badji, Dominique
- Beckeles, Brayan
- Cochran, CJ
- Danladi, Abu
- Dieterich, Tanner
- Haakenson, Luke
- LaGrassa, Matt
- Lancaster, Cameron
- Miller, Eric
- Nazarit, Miguel
- Panicco, Elliot
- Scott, Brady
- Tribbett, Ken
- Washington, Taylor
- Winn, Alan
New York Red Bulls:
- Egbo, Mandela
- Jensen, David
- Lema, Chris
- McIntosh, Kendall
- Meara, Ryan
- Nealis, Sean
- Pendant, Jason
- Rzatkowski, Marc
- Seagrist, Patrick
- Stroud, Jared
- Tarek, Amro
- Tetteh, Samuel
Orlando City SC:
- Aias, Matheus
- Akindele, Tesho
- Alvarado, Alexander
- Colman, Josue
- De John, Alex
- DeZart, Joey
- Dwyer, Dom
- Miller, Kamal
- Patino, Santiago
- Robinho
- Rosell, Oriol
- Rowe, Brian
- Smith, Kyle
Philadelphia Union:
- Bendik, Joe
- Collin, Aurelien
- Creavalle, Warren
- Ilsinho
- Ngalina, Michee
- Oravec, Matej
- Wooten, Andrew
Real Salt Lake:
- Jones, Alvin
- MacMath, Zac
- Morgan, Ashtone
- Mulholland, Luke
- Onuoha, Nedum
- Portillo, Justin
- Putna, Andrew
- Rossi, Giuseppe
San Jose Earthquakes:
- Bersano, Matt
- Calvillo, Eric
- Felipe, Luis
- Hoesen, Danny
- Kashia, Guram
- Marie, Paul
- Qazaishvili, Vako
- Skahan, Jack
Toronto FC:
- Ciman, Laurent
- Endoh, Tsubasa
- Gallacher, Tony
- Gallardo, Erickson
- Morrow, Justin
- Mullins, Patrick
- Piatti, Pablo
- Silva, Kevin
- Zavaleta, Eriq
Vancouver Whitecaps FC:
- Cornelius, Derek
- Khmiri, Jasser
- Meredith, Bryan
- Milinkovic, David
- Montero, Fredy
- Rose, Andy
The club announced it had signed defenders Ben Sweat, Nick Lima and Julio Cascante to the roster. Austin FC also signed midfielder Ulises Segura, who most recently played for D.C. United from 2018 to 2020, and forward Jon Gallagher, who comes to Austin from Atlanta United.
You can track the team's growing roster here. Here is a look at the players who will be available for Free Agency, Re-Entry Draft, and Waiver Draft.
Austin FC is scheduled to make its MLS debut in spring 2021.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: