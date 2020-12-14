Here is who Austin FC can pick in MLS Expansion Draft

Here is the list of players Austin FC can select in the MLS Expansion Draft.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Major Soccer League (MLS) on Monday released the list of players that Austin FC may select in Tuesday's expansion draft.

According to the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft rules, Austin FC are allowed to pick one player from each of five different squads who did not have players selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft.

The 16 teams Austin FC can choose from include: Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, Montreal Impact, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Chicago Fire FC:

Azira, Micheal

Bronico, Brandt

Collier, Elliot

Kappelhof, Johan

Kronholm, Kenneth

Omsberg, Wyatt

Sapong, CJ

Sekulic, Boris

Sparrow, Connor

Colorado Rapids:

Beitashour, Steven

Benezet, Nicolas

Jackson, Niki

Mezquida, Nicolas

Moor, Drew

Rawls, Andre

Warner, Collen

FC Dallas:

Atuahene, Francis

Burgess, Nkosi

Mosquera, Santiago

Ziegler, Reto

Zobeck, Kyle

D.C. United:

Abu, Mohammed

Brillant, Frederic

Edwards Jr., Earl

Fisher, Oniel

Martins, Felipe

Reyna, Yordy

Rivas, Gelmin

Seitz, Chris

Sjoberg, Axel

Houston Dynamo FC:

Adams, Kyle

Bizama, Jose

Cabrera, Victor

Cropper, Cody

Figueroa, Maynor

Fuenmayor, Alejandro

Garcia, Boniek

Lemoine, Nico

Manotas, Mauro

Martinez, Tomas

Pena, Ronaldo

Salazar, Michael

Struna, Kiki

Zahibo, Wilfried

LA Galaxy:

Bingham, David

Corona, Joe

Cuello, Emil

Feltscher, Rolf

Gonzalez, Yony

Gonzalez, Giancarlo

Insua, Emiliano

Kitchen, Perry

Skjelvik, Joergen

Vom Steeg, Justin

Wild, Gordon

Inter Miami CF:

Acosta, George

Agudelo, Juan

Ambrose, Mikey

Chapman, Jay

DeLaGarza, A.J.

Higuain, Federico

Kiesewetter, Jerome

Makoun, Christian

Powell, Alvas

Quinteros, Jairo

Robles, Luis

Shea, Brek

Trapp, Wil

Ulysse, Denso

Montreal Impact:

Camacho, Rudy

Corrales, Jorge

Diop, Clement

Fanni, Rod

Jackson-Hamel, Anthony

Krkic, Bojan

Okwonkwo, Orji

Raitala, Jukka

Saba, Steeven

Shome, Shamit

Urruti, Maximiliano

Nashville SC:

Accam, David

Anibaba, Jalil

Badji, Dominique

Beckeles, Brayan

Cochran, CJ

Danladi, Abu

Dieterich, Tanner

Haakenson, Luke

LaGrassa, Matt

Lancaster, Cameron

Miller, Eric

Nazarit, Miguel

Panicco, Elliot

Scott, Brady

Tribbett, Ken

Washington, Taylor

Winn, Alan

New York Red Bulls:

Egbo, Mandela

Jensen, David

Lema, Chris

McIntosh, Kendall

Meara, Ryan

Nealis, Sean

Pendant, Jason

Rzatkowski, Marc

Seagrist, Patrick

Stroud, Jared

Tarek, Amro

Tetteh, Samuel

Orlando City SC:

Aias, Matheus

Akindele, Tesho

Alvarado, Alexander

Colman, Josue

De John, Alex

DeZart, Joey

Dwyer, Dom

Miller, Kamal

Patino, Santiago

Robinho

Rosell, Oriol

Rowe, Brian

Smith, Kyle

Philadelphia Union:

Bendik, Joe

Collin, Aurelien

Creavalle, Warren

Ilsinho

Ngalina, Michee

Oravec, Matej

Wooten, Andrew

Real Salt Lake:

Jones, Alvin

MacMath, Zac

Morgan, Ashtone

Mulholland, Luke

Onuoha, Nedum

Portillo, Justin

Putna, Andrew

Rossi, Giuseppe

San Jose Earthquakes:

Bersano, Matt

Calvillo, Eric

Felipe, Luis

Hoesen, Danny

Kashia, Guram

Marie, Paul

Qazaishvili, Vako

Skahan, Jack

Toronto FC:

Ciman, Laurent

Endoh, Tsubasa

Gallacher, Tony

Gallardo, Erickson

Morrow, Justin

Mullins, Patrick

Piatti, Pablo

Silva, Kevin

Zavaleta, Eriq

Vancouver Whitecaps FC:

Cornelius, Derek

Khmiri, Jasser

Meredith, Bryan

Milinkovic, David

Montero, Fredy

Rose, Andy

The club announced it had signed defenders Ben Sweat, Nick Lima and Julio Cascante to the roster. Austin FC also signed midfielder Ulises Segura, who most recently played for D.C. United from 2018 to 2020, and forward Jon Gallagher, who comes to Austin from Atlanta United.

You can track the team's growing roster here. Here is a look at the players who will be available for Free Agency, Re-Entry Draft, and Waiver Draft.

Austin FC is scheduled to make its MLS debut in spring 2021.