Austin FC signs US Men’s National Team defender Matt Besler

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced another player signing before its inaugural season: former Sporting KC captain and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Matt Besler.

Besler is a five-time MLS All-Star and 2014 FIFA World Cup performer and has become Austin FC’s 17th signing before the 2021 MLS season.

“We are pleased to add a proven defender to the squad that fits the profile we are looking for in a player. Matt’s unique blend of leadership and competitive experience is a valuable combination of strengths, and we are excited to have him continue his career in Austin,” said Austin FC Sporting Director, Claudio Reyna. “We welcome Matt to Austin and look forward to his many contributions to the Club.”

“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Besler said. “After playing in MLS for so many years, I can’t help but feel excited to join an ambitious project with Austin FC. I’ve seen amazing things from Austin’s fanbase already, and I truly look forward to playing in front of them.”

Austin FC fans may recognize Besler from his 47 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2013 to 2017. He has been named to the MLS Best XI twice (2012-13) and was the MLS Defender of the Year and MLS Breakout Player of the Year in 2012.

Besler's signing comes one day after the club announced its 16th acquisition, Diego Fagundez. The 25-year-old midfielder signed with Austin FC after playing nine seasons for New England Revolution, starting when he was only 16 years old.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career, alongside a Club creating a new chapter for an amazing city like Austin,” Fagundez said. “I am ready and motivated to represent Austin FC next season, and I look forward to giving my best for the Club.”

Here's the shape up of Austin FC's roster after Besler's signing:

Goalkeepers:

Brady Scott

Brad Stuver

Andrew Tarbell

Defenders:

Julio Cascante

Nick Lima

Jhohan Romaña

Ben Sweat

Matt Besler

Midfielders:

Diego Fagundez

Hector Jimenez

Alex Ring

Ulises Segura

Jared Stroud

Forwards: