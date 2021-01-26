Austin FC to reveal 'legends' jersey ahead of inaugural MLS season

The "legends jersey" reveal comes nearly two months after Austin FC debuted the club's official jersey, which broke an MLS record for inaugural jersey sales.

AUSTIN, Texas — "For the legends of yesterday, today and tomorrow."

That's the mantra behind Austin FC's latest marketing kick – pun intended – the club's "legends jersey."

The club began teasing the jersey in the days leading up to its reveal, scheduled for Jan. 27.

For the legends of yesterday, today and tomorrow.



1.27.21 | https://t.co/xf7V7vZMdO pic.twitter.com/a512tcCoBl — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 19, 2021

Austin FC has not officially released a 2021 schedule yet, but the MLS announced Monday that the season would start on April 3.

In a press release, the league announced that clubs would play a 34-match regular season schedule starting on April 3. Preseason training for the clubs is slated to start on Feb. 22, and MLS Decision Day will conclude the season on Nov. 7.

The league's announcement came on the same day as Austin FC's stadium name unveiling. Austin FC's new stadium, Q2 Stadium, will be one of three venues introduced to MLS clubs in 2021, including two new soccer stadiums in Ohio this season for FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane told the media Monday that Q2 Stadium's construction is slated to be finished by late March to early April. However, he added that the stadium would not be ready to host a home game until potentially early June.

"There are some things happening on ancillary, adjacent private land that are very important to the ecosystem of the stadium. There is private land that is being built on off of Burnet [Road]. There is a traffic signal being installed off of Burnet and a traffic signal being installed off of Braker [Lane]. There is some Q2 signage. There's also some training that has to go on with staff and so, what I'm describing is under any circumstance, I don't anticipate our first MLS match taking place until early June." Loughnane said.

Austin FC officials told KVUE the club plans to play all road matches until the stadium is ready to host a game.