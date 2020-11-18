Austin FC's inaugural MLS uniform released

The uniform unveiling comes as the latest milestone on the road to a spring 2021 debut for Austin's only professional sports team.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 18, Austin FC unveiled the club's kits that they'll play in during their inaugural season in the Major Soccer League (MLS).

The unveiling comes as the latest milestone on the road to a spring debut for Austin's only professional sports team.

In an email to Austin FC fans earlier in the week, the club announced that the mobile merchandise "Verde Van" would be at numerous locations around the city on the day of and days after the uniform unveiling. For a list of those locations, click here.

The jersey features green and black stripes with the team's official jersey sponsor, Austin-based YETI Coolers, logo across the chest. The Austin FC seal is located on the shoulder with the Adidas logo on the other shoulder. It is available on the Adidas website for $90. The women's cut jersey is available on the Adidas website for $80.

KVUE got a construction update for Austin FC's stadium at McKalla Place on Nov. 10. Team officials told KVUE the stadium was nearly 75% complete and still on track for its slated spring 2021 start date in Major League Soccer (MLS).

"One thing that has remained incredibly consistent is a commitment to on-time construction here at the stadium," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said.

The stadium at McKalla Place will also – at some point years in the future – feature a public transportation station as a part of the City's multi-billion dollar transit plan, Project Connect. CapMetro, Austin's public transit service, shared renderings of what the Austin FC stadium station would look like in October.

PHOTOS: A look at Austin FC's new jersey 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Next, Austin FC will add to its roster in the coming weeks after partaking in the MLS Expansion Draft scheduled for Dec. 15. As of Nov. 18, the club has signed two players to its roster. Austin FC will be able to add five more players in the expansion draft, according to team officials.