Austin FC to reveal team jersey, sell uniform from 'Verde Van' throughout city

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will unveil the club's uniform on Nov. 18 and will use its "Verde Van" as a vehicle to bring Austinites the jersey throughout the week.

In an email to Austin FC fans, the club announced that the mobile merchandise "Verde Van" would be at numerous locations around the city on the day of and days after the uniform unveiling. Fans will be able to get the uniform from the Verde Van at these times and locations while supplies last:

Nov. 18: Easy Tiger, 3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 200 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 19: Fourth and Congress: LAZ parking lot, 400 Congress Ave. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 21: Soccerzone Lakeline, 920 Old Mill Road, Cedar Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 21: Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth Street, from 6 p.m. until supplies are sold out.

The #VERDE Van will make its debut on Wednesday, allowing Austin FC fans to lay their hands on the Club’s first-ever primary jersey and other exclusive merch. https://t.co/vo2G6ZlPQ0 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) November 16, 2020

KVUE got a construction update for Austin FC's stadium at McKalla Place on Nov. 10. Team officials told KVUE the stadium was nearly 75% complete and still on track for its slated spring 2021 start date in Major League Soccer (MLS).

"One thing that has remained incredibly consistent is a commitment to on-time construction here at the stadium," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said.

The stadium at McKalla Place will also – at some point years in the future – feature a public transportation station as a part of the City's multi-billion dollar transit plan, Project Connect. CapMetro, Austin's public transit service, shared renderings of what the Austin FC stadium station would look like in October.

"So, we're working with Austin Center of Events (ACE) on our transit plan. That transit plan is we've had a draft. I know there'll be revised drafts. So, that's a work in progress, as promised. That's something that we have a deep commitment to finishing," Loughnane said. "So, from an accessibility and ease perspective, one of the ways to relieve congestion will be the usage of that new train station."

He added that there would be 850 parking spots on the 24-acre parcel.

In August, the club announced it had sold out of its season ticket memberships.

According to an email sent from the club to season ticket holders, Austin FC received more than 44,000 initial season ticket deposits. In the email, the club said it would enter its inaugural season with approximately 15,500 season ticket members within the 20,500-plus seat stadium, located at McKalla Place in North Austin.

State law as of Nov. 16 limits stadium capacity to at least 50%. Local health leaders have urged limiting capacity to 25%, which is the benchmark the University of Texas has followed for its football games in the 2020 season.

"The season has historically started in early March. As to exactly what that looks like in 2021, It's too early to speculate," Loughnane told KVUE. "It's a little out of our hands ... That being said, it is in the hands of Major League Soccer to make that determination. But what I can tell you is that our stadium will be ready [by] spring of 2021 and we will have a home opener."