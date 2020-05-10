Austin Bold FC takes down San Antonio FC, 2-1, in final game of 2020 USL season

The win over San Antonio FC added a bow onto the end of the Bold's 2020 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Bold FC finished its season with a 2-1 victory over San Antonio FC on Sunday.

Austin Bold FC had already been eliminated from playoff contention prior to the game, but the win over San Antonio FC, the winner of Group D in the USL Championship playoff race, added a bow onto the end of the Bold's season.

San Antonio FC scored first on a header from Jordan Perruzza off of a corner kick. Austin FC was able to level the game in the 41st minute on a goal from Billy Forbes.

Finally, Austin Bold FC took the lead in the second half with a goal by Ema Twumasi in the 76th minute.

With the win, Austin Bold FC finished the 2020 season in third place of Group D with 22 points. San Antonio FC and FC Tulsa advanced to the USL Championship playoffs from Group D with 33 points and 25 points, respectively.