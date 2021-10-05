Austin Bold FC considering leaving the city

The club tweeted Thursday that the "terrific success" of Austin FC has greatly affected attendance at matches.

AUSTIN, Texas — Could Austin Bold FC be leaving Central Texas?

The city's USL team tweeted Thursday that it is "exploring several options," including staying in Austin. Austin Bold FC said that the "terrific success" of Austin FC, the city's MLS team, has greatly affected attendance at Bold matches.

The team also thanked its fans for their continued support and expressed excitement that they are in a playoff position.

"We love the Austin community and the sport, and are pleased to see it grow," the team said. "We had hoped there is room for two teams to succeed in the market, but also need to make a decision that's best for the future of the team."

Several replies below Austin Bold FC's tweet cited other possible reasons for why attendance may be lower at the team's matches, including a lack of marketing, the ongoing pandemic and a "bad location." Bold Stadium is located adjacent to the Grand Plaza at the Circuit of the Americas.

Austin Bold FC's next home match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, versus the Miami FC.