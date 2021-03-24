A look at Austin FC's full 2021 schedule

The full schedule is now out.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's full 2021 schedule is finally out.

There are 34 games throughout the season, and 11 will be on live TV. The first game of the season will be on April 17, and the last game of the season will be Nov. 7.

This comes after Austin FC announced the dates for its historic season opener and home opener for 2021. The club will make its MLS debut on the road on Saturday, April 17, against the 2019 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners and 2020 CONCACAF Champions League runner-up, LAFC. The match will be broadcast nationally on FOX and FOX Deportes at 4:30 p.m. CST.

The club also announced that it will play its highly-anticipated home opener on Saturday, June 19, against the San Jose Earthquakes in a nationally televised match on UniMás and TUDN, starting at 8 p.m. CST at Q2 Stadium.

Here's the full schedule:

April 17 - at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

April 24 - at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

May 1 - at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m.

May 9 - at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

May 15 - at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m. (Univision)

May 23 - at Nashville SC, 8 p.m. (FS1)

May 29 - at Seattle Sounders, 3 p.m.

June 19 - vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m. (UniMas)

June 23 - at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m.

June 27 - vs. Columbus Crew SC, 7 p.m. (FS1)

July 3 - vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.

July 7 - vs. Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

July 17 - at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

July 22 - vs. Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

July 28 - at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.

July 31 - vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 - vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7 - at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 - at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Aug. 18 - vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8 p.m.

Aug. 21 - vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.

Aug. 29 - vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 11 - at Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 - vs. Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18 - vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m.

Sept. 26 - vs. LA Galaxy TBD (ESPN)

Sept. 29 - at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

Oct. 2 - vs. Real Salt Lake, 2:30 p.m. (UniMas)

Oct. 16 - vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Oct. 20 - at San Jose Earthquakes, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 - vs. Houston Dynamo, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 30 - at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 - at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 - at Portland Timbers, 5 p.m.