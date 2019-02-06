JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Westlake High School football star Nick Foles is opening up after his wife announced last week that she suffered a miscarriage.

"She's way stronger than I'll ever be," said Foles in an interview with espnW on Friday. "She's gone through so much and people don't realize it ... Since 2013, she was an athlete in college, working at Nike out of school when all of a sudden her life changed. She was diagnosed with dysautonomia and she was bedridden, hospitals, she battles that every day."

On Thursday, Tori Foles shared her story on Instagram.

"As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby," wrote Tori. "Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."



Foles has been absent from the Jaguars' organized team activities since Monday, but he was excused by the team indefinitely for personal reasons.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed to the Jaguars in March.

Foles helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs this year, but lost to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 20-14. It was the first time two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school met in NFL playoff history.

Nick and Tori currently have one child, Lily James Foles, who was born in 2017.

