AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 has taken a major toll on the sports world.

Nearly every professional and amateur sporting event has either been canceled or postponed. In-person workout classes have ceased and gyms have closed their doors temporarily.

Yet, the need to exercise is stronger than ever.

With many Americans working from home and practicing social distancing, it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle both in body and in mind.

Enter "Shelter in Shape with Jake" — a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple: any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin-area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

The workout in episode one is straight forward.

It's dubbed "UFO," see how quickly you can do 100 burpees.

Garcia finished the workout in six minutes and 33 seconds. See if you can beat him and your workout could be included in the next episode.

WATCH: Shelter in Shape with KVUE's Jake Garcia: UFO

