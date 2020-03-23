AUSTIN, Texas — Episode three of Shelter in Shape with Jake is here with a workout called the "Name Game."

Each person's workout experience will be different. Spell out your first and last name and do the exercise that's listed next to each letter.

KVUE Sports

The "Name Game" workout has always been a fan favorite, and its inclusion on Shelter in Shape proved to be no exception.

See how fast you can do it and your submission could be included in the next episode. Remember, just because it's important to stay safe, doesn't mean you also can't stay in shape.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple: any athletic activity is accepted. Submissions are open to the Austin-area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

WATCH: Shelter in Shape with KVUE's Jake Garcia: The Name Game

PREVIOUS EPISODE: Shelter in Shape with KVUE's Jake Garcia: deck of cards

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Sports announcer Joe Buck wants to narrate your home quarantine life for charity

Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Olympics if no postponement; Australia says prepare for 2021

Tom Brady announces he is joining the Buccaneers

USA Track and Field joins call to postpone Tokyo Olympics

March Madness 2020: Who is the best NCAA champion of all-time? Vote in this bracket.

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Doncic and Powell donate $500K to give childcare for healthcare workers

Texas Fur-ever: Friday Night Lights' 'Coach Taylor' adopts dog from Austin shelter