AUSTIN, Texas — As the "Keep it 100" name implies, today's workout is loaded with exercises of 100 reps.

The goal is to do 100 kettlebell swings, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 squats as fast as possible.

For those who don't own a kettlebell, you'll have to get creative with the weight you swing.

KVUE Sports Reporter Jake García filled up four water bottles, put them in a gym bag and then stuffed the gym bag with a pillow.

Feel free to do the exercises in any order that you please and to break them up into sets of 25 to spread out the burn.

It took García 13 minutes to complete the set. Share how fast you completed it and your submission could be included in the next episode!

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE Sports Reporter Jake García will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

